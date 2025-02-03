Las Vegas Raiders could have interest in former No. 2 overall pick at QB

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders were forced to start three different quarterbacks this past season on the way to a 4-13 record. That will have to change in 2025.

Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are set to return, but the Raiders will likely want to add some competition into the mix. Whether that’s in free agency, trade, or through the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the sixth overall pick in the first round, remains to be seen.

However, the Raiders could take a chance on a former first-round pick as part of their QB solution for next season.

Las Vegas Raiders could sign Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a number of options to help solve their quarterback problems next season. Last offseason, they signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract. However, there have been suggestions that the Raiders could move on from the veteran after he got benched for Aidan O’Connell last season.

If the Raiders do move on from Minshew, they may want another veteran either to serve as a stopgap solution or to help develop a younger option. That could lead the Raiders to dip back into the free agency market.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders could be interested in signing Marcus Mariota this offseason. If so, it would be the former No. 2 overall pick’s second stint in Vegas after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Raiders, where he made 11 appearances but no starts.

“There could be a little bit of interest in Marcus Mariota between the Raiders and Dolphins. He’s gonna have some choices this offseason.” ESPN on Marcus Mariota/Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota could have extra interest in joining the Raiders thanks to them hiring former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. Kelly coached Mariota for two seasons in college and could be eager to reunite with him in the NFL.

