NFL insider has big update on if Las Vegas Raiders could try and trade Josh Jacobs before season

With Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor now on the trade block, many around the league are wondering if the Las Vegas Raiders could also take the bold step of trying to move their own disgruntled star running back.

There have been no bigger stories in the NFL over the last week than the latest escalation in the ongoing drama between the Colts and Taylor. Earlier this week, the organization gave their running back permission to seek out a trade since they had no intention of giving him the contract extension he has been looking for over the last few months.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

However, that situation is not the only in-progress saga between a franchise on Pro Bowl back. The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs are also in a dispute that led to him being a holdout from all team activities this summer. Last week, it was reported that the 25-year-old was expected to end his holdout and return to the team at some point before their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10.

Yet, that has not been confirmed by the team or player, so there is still a chance that he may not return to the team before the start of the new season. Which still seems to keep the door open to the idea of the Raiders ending their relationship with Jacobs and trading him. Much like the Colts are attempting to do with Taylor.

Josh Jacobs stats (2022): 1,653 rushing yards, 400 receiving yards, 12 TD

Las Vegas Raiders still not ready to take calls on Josh Jacobs

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NFL media league insider Tom Pelissero gave an update on that possibility, and it seems that Las Vegas’ stance on a trade has still not changed.

“While the Colts let Jonathan Taylor seek a trade, league sources say the Raiders have shown no interest in trading their star RB Josh Jacobs. Jacobs hasn’t signed his tender, and no deal is imminent to get him into camp. The NFL rushing champ’s status for Week 1 remains TBD.” – Tom Pelissero

It isn’t completely surprising that the Las Vegas Raiders are not yet ready to part ways with their best player on offense in 2022. However, if the saga does not get resolved soon, it might be a matter of time before they place him on the NFL trade market.