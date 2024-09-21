Las Vegas Raiders star gives QB Gardner Minshew powerful compliment that puts him in rare company

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is in a very tough position. Not only is he the starting QB for an NFL team, but he is seen as a placeholder before the franchise moves on to the player they believe is really their long-term answer at the position. However, the journeyman signal-caller has done a lot in a short time to earn the respect of some of the top players in the locker room.

Davante Adams throws a powerful compliment at Gardner Minshew

One of the biggest stories in the Raiders’ offseason was the organization’s pursuit of a franchise QB. After Jimmy Garopollo was a disaster for the franchise in 2023, and Aidan O’Connell did not blow decision-makers away, the front office pushed hard to trade up in April’s NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, with many teams badly in need of a potential franchise QB, Las Vegas was unsuccessful in their attempts to pry away a top pick. It opened the door to a QB competition in training camp between O’Connell and Minshew. The Eagles and Colts veteran won that battle and has been working to earn the trust of Raiders teammates ever since.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get time and channel for the upcoming Raiders schedule

#Raiders 3x All Pro WR Davante Adams on QB Gardner Minshew 🗣️



"Dude is one of the most mentally tough people I've been around." 💪@tae15adams @GardnerMinshew5 @Raiders @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/I24nQtf91J — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 17, 2024

Well, it seems that the 28-year-old has one of the top players on the silver-and-black roster firmly in his corner entering their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. During a recent appearance on “Up & Adams” this week, Davante Adams offered up high praise for Minshew that puts him in rare company.

“Dude is one of the most mentally tough people I’ve been around,” Adams said about Minshew. “So I wasn’t too much worried about him [after a Week 2 interception]. But I mean, it is a tough position to be in and a tough position to play, quarterback.

“So, we try to be there for him and make sure he knows that we got his back, but most times, he’s already got a good hold of everything, mentally, and we just got to be there to support him as much we can.”

Gardner Minshew stats (Raiders): 533 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 95.6 passer rating

How far can Minshew take the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The expectations for Gardner Minshew are low in 2024. However, if he were able to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs it would not be shocking. He performed well as a backup for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022. Then when Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury last year, he nearly guided the Colts to the postseason.

If given good weapons, which the Raiders do have a few of on offense, Minshew can easily carry them to a postseason birth and be a live underdog in a Wild Card game in January. Adams’ compliment about his QB says a lot. Considering the six-time Pro Bowler has played with some very good players, including future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Related: Where does Gardner Minshew land in our latest NFL QB rankings?