NFL teams reportedly keeping an eye on Las Vegas Raiders for potential firesale in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2023 NFL season hoping to have one of the best offenses in football, led by wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. However, many NFL teams are reportedly keeping an eye on Las Vegas with the hope that both offensive weapons become available for trade.

Las Vegas generated some headlines this offseason with Jacobs holding out after being franchise-tagged and Adams admitting he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the Raiders’ offense. After carrying the offense last season, it sparked questions regarding the futures of both stars in Las Vegas.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders reportedly made low-ball offer to Josh Jacobs month before deal

The Raiders have been adamant that Adams and Jacobs are core pieces of their offense with every intention of being a competitive team with their help in 2023. However, that hasn’t stopped other teams around the league from speculating that a firesale could happen later this year.

Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Charles Robinson shared on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast that multiple team officials he spoke to at training camp mentioned the Raiders as a team they’ll be keeping an eye on leading up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Related: NFL offense rankings

“I went through some camps where they asked me about Davante Adams. When they were like, ‘You went through the Raiders, right? What’s going on with Davante Adams? What are they going to do with that guy’. I think teams are looking at the Raiders and saying that team has got some assets. If they start out rough, we’re going to make calls.” Charles Robinson on NFL teams keeping an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023

Adams and Jacobs have previously popped up in NFL trade rumors. Before Las Vegas agreed to a one-year deal with its All-Pro running back, the Miami Dolphins were among the teams that called about Jacobs’ availability. However, even then it was made clear he trade dialogue wouldn’t even be entertained.

Earlier this year, Adams expressed some frustration with the circumstances in Las Vegas. It fueled speculation that he could eventually ask for a trade, but the All-Pro wideout and the Raiders’ front office stated a trade wasn’t what either side wanted.

Jacobs and Adams reportedly aren’t the only Raiders players NFL teams would be interested in. Robinson also mentioned that edge rusher Chandler Jones is a target. The 33-year-old pass rusher carries a $14.244 million cap hit this season and has a $20.667 million cap hit in 2024. However, any team could free up $8.4 million in cap space by designating him as a pre-June 1 release or create $17 million in cap savings by classifying him as a post-June 1 cut.

Las Vegas made it clear that the 2023 season isn’t playoff-or-bust. If the team gets off to a slow start, which is possible based on the September schedule – Denver Broncos Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers – it’s possible Jones and other players could be floated around the league.

However, local reporting has made it clear that the Raiders are adamantly opposed to trading Adams and the organization wants to keep Jacobs long-term. As a result, even if the team struggles, Jones might be the best player Las Vegas even considers moving this season.