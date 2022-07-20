Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr pushing disrespect narrative ahead of 2022 season

While it seems like a bit of a stretch, Las Vegas Raiders franchise quarterback Derek Carr thinks NFL fans and pundits don’t have enough respect for the potential the team has in 2022.

The AFC is an absolutely stacked conference heading into the new NFL season. Several teams that had strong 2021 campaigns or were serious contenders made notable additions in the spring. However, no division saw a greater arms race than the AFC West.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule: New regime, new hopes

The division is expected to be the toughest in the league. After the Denver Broncos added Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers gave their defense a major boost by acquiring JC Jackson and Khalil Mack, and the Raiders added one of the best wideouts in the sport by trading for Davante Adams. Not to mention, the division still includes Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the perennial contender Kansas City Chiefs.

Derek Carr wants some respect put on the Las Vegas Raiders’ chances in 2022

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The road to the AFC West title will be a long and hard-fought war, however, the Raiders are a live underdog choice to win the division. Since the team won 10 games last season and added star EDGE rusher, Chandler Jones, in the offseason as well.

However, it seems that Derek Carr thinks that the Las Vegas Raiders are not getting talked about enough, and is “frustrated” by the lack of respect his squad has gotten as they and other organizations open training camp this week.

“It’s going to be fun. No one thinks anything of us and I think that’s what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games. … You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that. And you’re like, ‘We’re here, too. We feel like we got better, too.’ I thought we made the playoffs.” Derek Carr on Raiders 2022 chances [h/t The Athletic]

On sports books site FanDuel, the Las Vegas Raiders are a +700 to win the AFC West this season. That is the fourth lowest odds in the division.