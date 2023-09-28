Las Vegas Raiders star has a disturbing breakdown during live social video, references Aaron Hernandez

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The continued career decline of Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Chandler Jones added a new chapter after he had an emotional breakdown during a live social media post on Wednesday.

After 10 impressive years in the NFL, the last year and a half has seen a shocking turn of events in the career of four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones. The 33-year-old signed a huge three-year, $51 million contract in 2022 with the hopes of forming a dominant pass-rushing combo with Maxx Crosby on the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones makes wild accusations after being committed to a psychiatric facility

However, in 2022 he delivered a career-worst season that saw him only post 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 starts. Yet things have only gotten worse for him since. A string of wild social media posts taking shots at head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler set off a strange chain of events that led to being placed on the non-football illness list by the organization and apparently being committed to a psychiatric facility by Las Vegas Fire Department officials last week.

Earlier this week, Jones made a new post on X/Twitter that included images of pages from a journal where he detailed the odd saga of events that saw him end up in Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, mistreated by the facility, and allegedly ignored by his Raiders general manager when he called to seek help and clarity on the issues between him and the organization.

Las Vegas Raiders star Chandler Jones has emotional breakdown in disturbing video post

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, on Thursday the downward spiral continued for the Las Vegas talent. Jones took to social media again for a live video where he spoke with fans and aired his various grievances. However, at the end of the video, the 2012 first-round pick had an emotional breakdown as he spoke about former teammate Aaron Hernandez, who died in prison following an apparent suicide.

Related: 5 moves Las Vegas Raiders can make to replace Chandler Jones, including Carlos Dunlap

Jones seemed to question that story about his one-time New England Patriots teammate and made an odd reference to some sort of connection between Hernandez and McDaniels when the Raiders head coach served as the Patriots offensive coordinator when the two were together in New England.

Chandler Jones hysterically crying and making some serious allegations in regards to Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez… pic.twitter.com/HlcuoH524v — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023

Along with the video, Chandler Jones also wrote a slew of other odd and curious posts on X/Twitter questioning McDaniels’ desire to have him back on the team and other random thoughts about his current situation. It is unclear at this time if the Raiders have any intention of bringing him back to the team this season.