Las Vegas Raiders insider weighs in on if recent Davante Adams for Brandon Aiyuk fan trade speculation is at all realistic

A notable Las Vegas Raiders insider weighed in on fan speculation of a Brandon Aiyuk trade in the next few weeks. And in his mind, it is not a logical idea.

We are just days away from the opening of training camps around the NFL. And there is a lot of excitement for every team, including the Raiders. The silver-and-black finished strong last season and there is hope that head coach Antonio Pierce can be the man to bring them back to relevancy consistently.

While the organization has some cap space, they are not expected to make use of it this summer. So the roster looks set for Week 1. However, a wrench was thrown into a lot of the team’s plans when San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk officially requested a trade this week.

Unsurprisingly, some Raiders supporters on social media started to push the idea of making a blockbuster swap that would send incumbent No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to San Francisco. However, The Athletic Las Vegas Raiders reporter Vic Tafur tried to shut that narrative down quickly in a recent column for the outlet.

“Social media gave us a hot Aiyuk for Davante Adams rumor this week (thanks internet!), but that doesn’t make much sense for the Raiders,” Tafur wrote. “Both receivers will need a new contract soon (Aiyuk is unhappy while Adams is due to make $36 million in salary in 2025) and Adams is the better player. The Raiders are also very high on their No. 2 receiver, Jakobi Meyers, and drafted tight end/Swiss Army knife Brock Bowers.

“… This still feels forced — as well as too big a move right now for a new general manager in Tom Telesco who is still trying to get a feel for how good his team is.”

Players will begin reporting to Las Vegas Raiders training camp starting on Sunday, July 21.

