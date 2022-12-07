Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Thursday Night Football against the Rams

Four days after a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders go from the Entertainment Capital of the World to the City of Champions. They head west to face the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Thursday Night Football.

Last week, the Raiders received their third consecutive victory as running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams were the catalysts on offense once again.

However, it was the defense that was also the star of the show. Defensive end Chandler Jones found the quarterback three times. And in his return, Nate Hobbs recovered a fumble early in the second half.

All of a sudden, the 5-7 Raiders find themselves two games back of the seventh and final spot in the playoff picture, which belongs to the New York Jets.

On the other side, the Rams, who lost 27-23 in a home matchup versus Seattle on Sunday, have been battered by injuries from wide receiver Cooper Kupp to quarterback Matthew Stafford landing on injured reserve over the last couple weeks.

In addition, defensive end Aaron Donald, who missed his first career game due to injury last week, will be sitting out again.

With Stafford going down, the Rams claimed former Carolina Panther Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday with a possibility of playing.

Here are 4 bold predictions for Thursday night’s clash that will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Chandler Jones will repeat his star performance

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Raiders put together a stellar defensive performance to make Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert uncomfortable in the pocket. The defense only allowed one touchdown in last week’s seven-point win.

This is the right time for the defense to come together. After pulling it out in Denver to battling with the punches in Seattle and taking care of an injury-riddled Chargers, the defense is coming alive when it needs to.

Las Vegas combined for five sacks. Safety Isaiah Palo-Mao got one and the duo of defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Clelin Ferrell came together for the other sack as Jones led the way with a game-high three sacks.

Jones’ performance helped him receive AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

A big reason for Jones’ success has been due to the entire defensive line stepping up and applying the pressure from both the interior and from the edge.

The recent success from the entire defensive line has opened up opportunities for every single player and Jones will do it again on Thursday.

Davante Adams continues his success against an All-Pro cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few weeks, Adams has gone up against some of the game’s best cornerbacks. That stretch will continue on Thursday when he faces Jalen Ramsey.

The reigning two-time First Team All-Pro receiver, Adams, goes up against the reigning two-time First Team All-Pro cornerback in Ramsey.

Adams said the play calling disrupts the wide receiver cornerback matchup but loves the competition it brings out.

“It never ends up panning out like the heavyweight battle everybody hypes it up to be going into the week, based off the scheme. Obviously, every offense that I’ve been in, I’ve moved around a lot, which I can’t do anything about, nor can he. “Anytime we do get the opportunity to go one-on-one, it’s a fun matchup when two guys are known to go at it a little bit.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams on matchup with Jalen Ramsey

In six of the last seven games since the bye week, the 29-year-old Adams, who turns 30 in a few weeks, has recorded at least seven receptions and double digit targets. He also has seven touchdowns in his last five games.

Davante Adams stats (2022): 79 receptions, 1,176 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns

Adams is on pace to set season-highs in targets, receptions and yards. Despite only having four days to prepare, he will have a star-studded performance on primetime.

Las Vegas Raiders O-Line protects Carr with no sacks again

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As much credit goes to Jacobs for the success of the running game, credit should also be going to the offensive line for not only with what they’re doing for 24-year-old running back, but the entire offense line.

Since the first week when the O-line combined to allow five sacks to the Chargers, the Raiders offensive protection has only allowed three sacks once. To put the icing on the cake, the O-line did not allow a sack last week.

That gave time for quarterback Derek Carr to complete passes, especially the plays that take longer, such as the flea flicker play head coach Josh McDaniels called for the second straight week.

Since training camp, McDaniels has taught his players not to lose football game.

With both sides of the ball in the trenches for the Silver and Black showing signs of improvement, McDaniels said the O-line has adjusted with a couple of rookies and veteran players coming together.

“For us to come out the game with no sacks, no negative runs and no penalties, it says a lot about what that unit is starting to do together,” McDaniels said Monday. “Their effort, their intentions and the way they work together has been really good and they’re getting better.”

Whether or not the Raiders offensive line faces Donald to lead the Rams, Las Vegas will hold the defense and prevent Carr from going down.

Turnover margin goes in favor of the Raiders

Last week saw how crucial penalties effected the game and was turned into points. From the Chargers’ pick-six off Carr to the Raiders fumble recovery that led to the Adams’ second touchdown, turnovers have the opportunity to change the entire complexion of a game.

Entering Thursday night, Las Vegas is -2 in the turnover margin this season with nine takeaways and 11 giveaways.

Opposite to the Raiders, the Rams are -7, which is the third-worst mark in the NFL. The Rams have combined to thrown 13 interceptions and have lost six fumbles.

With the quarterback situation in flux this week, the Raiders have the opportunity to take advantage of turnovers to help guide themselves to a fourth straight win.