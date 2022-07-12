NFL says it’s looking into Las Vegas Raiders workplace misconduct allegations

Owner Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2022 NFL season with huge on-field expectations. Vegas hired Josh McDaniels away from the New England Patriots to be its new head coach.

The Raiders also acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers while signing star quarterback Derek Carr to a massive contract extension.

After all of the off-field drama over the past calendar year, this was some good news for the Vegas-based team.

Then, came allegations of workplace misconduct under Davis levied in the Raiders’ direction. That included former team president Dan Ventrelle reporting these allegations to both Davis and the NFL league office in New York City.

For its part, the league had remained pretty quiet on this front as it continues with investigations into other NFL organizations. Until now.

“The league has been reviewing with the club its workplace policies and practices. The team is committed to fostering a professional and respectful environment for all of its employees and recently announced a new team President, Sandra Douglass Morgan, and new senior H.R. leadership who will provide strong leadership across all facets of the organization. We look forward to working closely with the Raiders and all clubs to ensure that our workplaces are professional, respectful, and inclusive, and give all employees an opportunity to grow and contribute.” NFL statement on las vegas raiders allegations, via Pro Football Talk

Rememeber, it was just last week that Davis noted the Raiders were running their own investigation. This came after the team made an historic hire by bringing in Sandra Douglass Morgan to be its next president.

When it comes to the NFL’s statement, it doesn’t seem like we’re looking at an investigation in the truest sense of the term as we’re seeing with the Washington Commanders. Even then, this latest statement seems to make it clear that the Raiders’ problems are not past them.

Allegations against Las Vegas Raiders of workplace misconduct

Mar 6, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis attends the Pac -12 Conference Women’s Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was late last month that the Las Vegas Review-Journal released an in-depth report that included allegations of workplace misconduct from former HR employee Nicole Adams.

Adams filed a complaint with the Nevada Human Rights Commission, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation after reporting her concerns. Another report from Briana Erickson and Mick Akers claims that a “boys club” exists within the Raiders’ organization.

“They told the Review-Journal the storied franchise enabled a culture in Oakland and Las Vegas that left them feeling unsupported, underpaid and at risk of retaliation if they voiced concerns. Those complaints were echoed in multiple lawsuits filed over the course of a decade. Women who used to work for the team also alleged a troubling pattern of harassment, forced demotions and unequal treatment, with one calling it a “’oys club and the mob wrapped in one.’” Report on Las Vegas Raiders allegations

It’s not yet known if anything is going to come to fruition with the NFL looking into these allegations.

What we do know is that the Raiders can’t afford more negative off-field news following the issues surrounding Jon Gruden and former wide receiver Henry Ruggs during the 2021 NFL season.