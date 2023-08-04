Lane Thomas slugs Nationals past Reds in 10 innings

Credit: The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Thomas belted two home runs, including a two-run homer in a three-run 10th inning, to rally the visiting Washington Nationals past the slumping Cincinnati Reds, 6-3 on Friday night.

Thomas belted his team-leading 18th homer, a two-run shot off Cincinnati closer Alexis Diaz (3-3), who was pitching his second straight inning.

Pitching for the first time since Monday, Diaz pitched a perfect ninth before allowing the go-ahead double to right by Jake Alu to open the 10th, scoring automatic runner Ildemaro Vargas from second.

Kyle Finnegan pitched a perfect 10th for his 16th save in 23 chances for the Nationals, who earned their ninth win in 14 games.

Matt McLain fell a triple shy of the cycle for the Reds, who blew a 3-0 lead at home and lost their fourth straight.

Joey Votto worked a leadoff walk against lefty reliever Jose Ferrer. Following a Will Benson fly to center, pinch-runner TJ Friedl stole second and third. Tyler Stephenson and Elly De La Cruz were intentionally walked before Nick Senzel popped out to second to send the game to extra innings.

Andres Machado (2-0) recorded the final two outs of the ninth to earn the win.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft was in complete command for a second straight start, throwing five shutout innings to open the game. The right-hander extended his string to 11 scoreless innings, dating back to his six innings without a run allowed against the Dodgers last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Ashcraft didn’t allow a run until Thomas belted a line-drive homer to the seats in left-center with one out in the sixth.

Cincinnati built a 3-0 lead on the strength of solo homers from Nick Senzel, McLain and Elly De La Cruz off Washington starter Patrick Corbin.

But Ashcraft — who tossed a season-high eight innings — lost the lead in the eighth with two outs when Joey Meneses pulled a hanging slider to the seats in left to tie the game, 3-3.

Still, Ashcraft provided a boost for Cincinnati pitching, which was coming off a series at Wrigley Field in which the Cubs scored 41 runs over the final three games, all losses.

Corbin surrendered a season-high three homers but allowed just three runs and four hits over in 6 1/3 innings to qualify for the quality start.

–Field Level Media