WATCH: Lamar Jackson goes full magician, completes insane pass to Devin Duvernay

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is completely outplaying Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in the Week 4 matchup of early-season NFL MVP candidates.

Baltimore scored two first-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead after the first 15 minutes. It was then up by the score of 20-3 late in the second quarter after two field goals.

That second field goal was set up by an absolutely insane pass from Jackson to wide receiver Devin Duvernay. Anything we write wouldn’t do it justice. Just watch it in all of its beauty.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯🤯🤯🤯



Yeah, Lamar Jackson broke free from two would-be sacks, including Von Miller having the former NFL MVP in his grasp. He then threw it up for grabs near the opposite sideline with Duvernay somehow coming away with the catch.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens making a statement

Jackson started Sunday’s game by completing 12-of-16 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins. He added 23 yards on three rush attempts.

This is just the continuation of what has been a dominant early-season performance from Jackson as he looks to collect a huge pay check as a free agent in March.

Lamar Jackson stats: 64% completion, 749 passing yards, 243 rushing yards, 12 total TD, 2 INT, 119.0 QB rating

Ahead of Sundays game, Jackson’s Week 4 opponents were heard praising him at nearly every turn. That included Josh Allen noting that Jackson should be the NFL’s highest-paid player. The aforementioned Von Miller followed suit.

“He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can do whatever it takes to win games, to put his teammates in great situations to win, and that’s why he should be the highest paid player in the NFL. Nobody is like Lamar, man. He’s quick, he’s twitchy. Any little space that he could get he can take it the distance. He’s a blend of all different players and he can throw the ball.” Von Miller on Josh Allen

Jackson is coming off two consecutive games in which he racked up north of 100 yards on the ground. He’s also excelling through the air, leading many to believe that the former Louisville standout is well on his way to earning a second career NFL MVP award.