Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad issue

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Wednesday’s practice early after sustaining a quad injury during the session.

Jackson was officially listed as limited, marking the third consecutive week he has appeared on the injury report. He missed the Wednesday practice last week with a hip injury.

A Ravens spokesperson said Jackson left practice early to get treatment from trainers. As a result, Jackson did not meet with reporters after practice as scheduled and will meet with the media Thursday or Friday, the team said.

Jackson has played in all 11 games this season after missing five games with injuries in 2021. Previously, he had missed only one game due to injury in his first 57 games in the NFL. Jackson is 12th in the league in rushing yards with 755. He’s thrown for 2,231 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

The Ravens, 7-4 and coming off a frustrating loss at Jacksonville last week, host the Denver Broncos (3-8) on Sunday.

In addition to Jackson, TE Isaiah Likely (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were also limited Wednesday. Three players did not participate due to illness — TE Nick Boyle, OT Daniel Faalele and OT Patrick Mekari. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed practice with an ankle injury.

–Field Level Media