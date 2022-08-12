Lamar Jackson looking for Deshaun Watson-type guarantees, extension might not get done

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out the team’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans Thursday evening.

Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s first-team offense wasn’t expected to play. However, the quarterback’s contract issue continues to act as a dark cloud hanging over the Ravens. It now doesn’t look like anything is imminent on this front.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that a gap still exists between Jackson and the Ravens when it comes to guarantess included in a potential extension. Said report also concludes that the former NFL MVP is looking for Deshaun Watson-type guarantees on a new deal.

“The people I’m talking to believe this very well might not get done by Week 1, because there’s a gap in the pay of guaranteed money and the structure of a contract,” Fowler said. “Lamar Jackson wants very strong guarantees, and he’s got the blueprint with Deshaun Watson and the fully guaranteed deal he got of $230 million [from the Cleveland Browns].” Report on Lamar Jackson contract situation

Cleveland shocked the NFL world by signing Watson to a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract after acquiring him from the Houston Texans this past spring despite allegations of sexual misconduct from north of 20 women.

Lamar Jackson contract situation and potential holdout

Jackson, 25, is set to enter his contract year. While the former first-round pick from Louisville is highly unlikely to hit the free-agent market next March, timing is of utmost importance here.

After failing to fully engage in contract talks with Baltimore earlier this offseason, Jackson recently made it clear that he’d like to get an extension done ahead of Week 1 against the New York Jets.

“I think so. I think so. I think so. We’ll have to see. There will probably be a cutoff at some point. So, hopefully.” Lamar Jackson on contract talks earlier this summer

It’s also important to note that Jackson wouldn’t commit to play Week 1 without a new contract once he reported to mandatory minicamp back in June.

Lamar Jackson contract: $23.02 million salary for 2022; free agent in 2023

Jackson is coming off a down 2021 campaign that saw him throw 16 touchdowns against 13 interceptions while sporting an 87.0 QB rating. This came after he accounted for 87 total touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his first three seasons.

Despite this, the market dicates that Jackson should earn a top-end pay day. Whether that happens ahead of Week 1 remains firmly up in the air.