Lakers split pair in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open qualifying

Lakers Gaming endured an up-and-down night on Tuesday, losing to amateur foe Dot Squad 3-2 before sweeping fellow NBA 2K League club Warriors Gaming Squad 3-0 in qualifying for the three-on-three Switch Open.

Dot Squad lost its second game of the night 3-2 to Cavs Legion GC. The doubleheader for the Lakers and Dot Squad was necessitated by a match getting postponed on Friday.

The Warriors (3-1) remain in first place in Group 6, ahead of the Lakers (2-2), the Cavs (2-2) and Dot Squad (1-3).

In other Tuesday action, 76ers GC nipped Magic Gaming 3-2, Mavs Gaming crushed Jazz Gaming 3-0, Hawks Talon GC dumped Green Beanz 3-1, Knicks Gaming handled Dreamshakers 3-1, Celtics Crossover Gaming blitzed Raptors Uprising GC 3-0, DUX Infinitos toppled Kings Guard Gaming 3-1, Grizz Gaming demolished NetsGC 3-0, Hornets Venom GT strolled past Rim Runners 3-0, Handlez blasted Blazer5 Gaming 3-0 and Bucks Gaming edged T-Wolves Gaming 3-2.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through Friday, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29 to July 2 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

Group 1 (East)

Celtics Crossover Gaming, 4-0

Heat Check Gaming, 2-1

Raptors Uprising GC, 1-3

Team Smoke, 0-3

Group 2 (East)

Knicks Gaming, 3-1

76ers GC, 3-1

Dreamshakers, 1-3

Magic Gaming, 1-3

Group 3 (East)

Hawks Talon GC, 3-1

NetsGC, 3-1

Green Beanz, 1-3

Grizz Gaming, 1-3

Group 4 (East)

Gen.G Tigers, 2-1

Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

Rim Runners, 1-3

Group 5 (West)

DUX Infinitos, 3-1

Kings Guard Gaming, 2-2

Pistons GT, 2-1

Team Clutch, 0-3

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-1

Lakers Gaming, 2-2

Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

Dot Squad, 1-3

Group 7 (West)

Bucks Gaming, 3-1

Handlez, 3-1

T-Wolves Gaming, 2-2

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-4

Group 8 (West)

Pacers Gaming, 3-0

Mavs Gaming, 3-1

Jazz Gaming, 1-3

Ankle Breakers, 0-3

