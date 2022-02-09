Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (back) out vs. Blazers

Feb 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook, a constant presence throughout the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing season, missed his first game of the campaign Wednesday night.

The star guard sat out because of lower back tightness as the Lakers visited the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN, the problem first arose Tuesday during the Lakers’ 131-116 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Westbrook didn’t miss any action. However, the team decided not to take any chances with him on the back half of a back-to-back set.

The Lakers did get one player back for the Portland game, though. Center Dwight Howard, who sat out against Milwaukee because of lower back tightness, was set to return to action Wednesday.

LeBron James, who was on the injury report with a knee ailment after playing 35 minutes on Tuesday, was cleared for action against the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook had been the only player on the team to appear in more than 50 of the first 55 games. In his first season with the Lakers, his fourth team in as many years, he is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

The Lakers had lost five of their past seven games heading into the contest at Portland, though one of their wins in that span was a 99-94 home victory over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 2.

–Field Level Media