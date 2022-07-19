Lakers Gaming, Mavs Gaming earn sweeps to open 3v3 Seed Weeks

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Lakers Gaming and Mavs Gaming were the only two teams to sweep their opponents as part of an eight-game slate on Tuesday in the first night of 3v3 Seed Weeks.

Lakers Gaming defeated Blazer5 Gaming 22-18, 21-15 and 22-17, while Mavs Gaming bested DUX Infinitos 22-14 and 22-20 before a narrow 21-19 victory to secure the sweep.

Teams get one point for each win during 3v3 Seed Weeks and have the potential to earn up to five points. At the end of Seed Weeks, the top-five teams with the most points from each conference will secure a spot in the 3v3 Playoffs. Two more teams will make the 3v3 Playoffs via The Steal, while the 13th and 14th spots in the 3v3 Playoffs will be reserved for the amateur teams that win the Slam Open and Switch Open.

In other action, Knicks Gaming rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Grizz Gaming 3-1, and Hawks Talon GC and Bucks Gaming took the same route to get by Wizards District Gaming and Pacers Gaming, respectively.

The matchups between T-Wolves Gaming and Cavs Legion GC and Heat Check Gaming and Magic Gaming both went to a decisive fifth match, with the T-Wolves and Magic earning wins.

3v3 Seed Weeks continue Wednesday with eight games:

Kings Guard Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

Knicks Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Pacers Gaming

Lakers Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming

Cavs Legion GC vs. DUX Infinitos

76ers GC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Field Level Media