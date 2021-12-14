Lakers cancel practice amid health and safety protocols

Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers canceled their practice on Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.

Despite that decision, the Lakers still are scheduled to fly to Dallas for their next game, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times cited a Lakers spokesperson for the reason behind canceling practice.

The Stein Line reports the team is still scheduled to fly later in the day to kick off a three-game road trip that begins in Dallas on Wednesday night.

The Lakers last played on Sunday, a 106-94 win over the Orlando Magic.

