fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 7, 2022

Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Raptors

Sportsnaut
Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) watch from the bench as their team play the Utah Jazz in the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis and LeBron James for Wednesday night’s game at Toronto.

Davis is out with an illness, an ailment that forced him to leave Tuesday night’s game. James is experiencing left ankle soreness.

Additionally, guard Patrick Beverley is listed as doubtful against the Raptors with right knee soreness. Wenyen Gabriel is out with a left shoulder sprain.

Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter due to a 101-degree fever.

Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on the heels of following up a 44-point, 10-rebound performance in the Lakers’ 133-129 victory in Milwaukee on Friday with a 55-point, 17-board effort two nights later in a 130-119 triumph at Washington.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists on the season.

The Raptors have ruled out Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter Jr. (toe) and Juancho Hernangomez (ankle) for the game.

–Field Level Media

Share: