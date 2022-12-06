Lakers’ Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) leaves game vs. Cavs

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter due to flu-like symptoms.

Davis officially was ruled out in the second quarter. He finished with one point, three rebounds and two assists in eight minutes of play.

Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on the heels of following up a 44-point, 10-rebound performance in the Lakers’ 133-129 victory in Milwaukee on Friday with a 55-point, 17-board effort two nights later in a 130-119 triumph at Washington.

–Field Level Media