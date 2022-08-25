LAFC loan defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga’s Villarreal

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC on Thursday loaned defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga side Villarreal through June 2023.

The loan period begins immediately and LAFC retain the right to recall the 19-year-old Senegal native.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a news release. “He is an incredible prospect with great potential who now has the chance to develop further at a top European club. We will be monitoring his progress closely and wish him all the best with Villareal.”

Fall has one goal and one assist in 16 matches (13 starts) this season. He has five goals and one assist in 35 games (29 starts) since making his MLS debut with LAFC in 2021.

