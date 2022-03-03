Kyrie Irving hires stepmom as new agent

Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has hired his stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving, as his new agent.

Riley Irving is believed to be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player, per The Athletic. Riley Irving is the vice president of ad sales at BET.

Irving signed on with Roc Nation in 2019 but fired the agency last July.

He signed a four-year, $136.5 million contract with Brooklyn in July 2019. Irving has a player option for the 2022-23 season.

Irving, 29, is averaging 25.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 15 games this season. The seven-time All-Star is currently limited to playing road games due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in New York City.

