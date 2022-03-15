Kyrie Irving going off for the Brooklyn Nets: Live reactions and updates

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been in the news more often for off-court issues than his actual play on the basketball court.
You likely already know about Irving’s stance against getting the COVID-19 vaccine and how it is still impacting his ability to play home games for the championship-contending Nets.
With that said, the NBA champion is on the court for Tuesday night’s road outing against the Orlando Magic. He’s also doing something pretty darn special.
Irving went off for 16 points in the first quarter alone, hitting from pretty much all over the court in Orlando. Not to be outdone, the former No. 1 pick scored another 25 points in the second quarter to finish the first half with 41 points.
The numbers are mind-boggling for Kyrie Irving. In 23 first-half minutes, the star guard shot 14-of-19 from the field. That included a 6-of-7 mark from three-point range. The Nets finished plus 28 with Irving on the court en route to taking an 86-56 lead through 24 minutes.
Irving’s performance comes one day after Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Reactions to Kyrie Irving’s stunning performance
Kyrie Irving performance and NBA’s highest-scoring game
It was back in 1962 that Wilt Chamberlain dropped 100 points for the then-Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks. That’s still he standard barrier around the Association.
With that said, we’ve seen other examples of star players dropping an eye-opening amount of games. The list is full of all-time greats.
- Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 100
- Kobe Bryant (2005-06): 81
- Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 78
- David Thompson (1977-78): 73
- Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63): 73
- Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 73
- Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63): 72
- David Robinson (1993-94): 71
- Elgin Baylor (1960-61): 71
- Devin Booker (2016-17): 70
With the Nets up 30 at the half, it’s not yet known how much Kyrie Irving will play in the second half. The hope here is that Steve Nash lets him attempt to ascend the list of best single-game performances in NBA history.
Stay here for live updates on Irving’s potentially historic night.