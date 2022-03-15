Kyrie Irving going off for the Brooklyn Nets: Live reactions and updates

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been in the news more often for off-court issues than his actual play on the basketball court.

You likely already know about Irving’s stance against getting the COVID-19 vaccine and how it is still impacting his ability to play home games for the championship-contending Nets.

With that said, the NBA champion is on the court for Tuesday night’s road outing against the Orlando Magic. He’s also doing something pretty darn special.

Irving went off for 16 points in the first quarter alone, hitting from pretty much all over the court in Orlando. Not to be outdone, the former No. 1 pick scored another 25 points in the second quarter to finish the first half with 41 points.

The numbers are mind-boggling for Kyrie Irving. In 23 first-half minutes, the star guard shot 14-of-19 from the field. That included a 6-of-7 mark from three-point range. The Nets finished plus 28 with Irving on the court en route to taking an 86-56 lead through 24 minutes.

Irving’s performance comes one day after Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Reactions to Kyrie Irving’s stunning performance

Wilt had 41 at halftime of his 100-point game.



Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41.



I'm just saying.



Incidentally, the NBA record for first-half points: 53, by David Thompson and George Gervin, both on April 9, 1978 as they chased the scoring record on that season's final day. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 16, 2022

Kyrie's first half:



41 points, 14-for-19 from the field, 6-for-7 from the three-point line, 7-for-7 from the foul line, three rebounds, three assists — in 23 minutes.



An unbelievable stretch.



Nets up 86-56 at halftime. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving has 39 points and the second quarter isn't over yet…. pic.twitter.com/HFvgHZvoWh — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving is unbelievable. 🔥 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the break on 14-of-19 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep. The #Nets have hit .627 from the floor on great ball movement (21 assists) and lead the #Magic 86-56. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving performance and NBA’s highest-scoring game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It was back in 1962 that Wilt Chamberlain dropped 100 points for the then-Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks. That’s still he standard barrier around the Association.

With that said, we’ve seen other examples of star players dropping an eye-opening amount of games. The list is full of all-time greats.

Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 100

Kobe Bryant (2005-06): 81

Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 78

David Thompson (1977-78): 73

Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63): 73

Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62): 73

Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63): 72

David Robinson (1993-94): 71

Elgin Baylor (1960-61): 71

Devin Booker (2016-17): 70

With the Nets up 30 at the half, it’s not yet known how much Kyrie Irving will play in the second half. The hope here is that Steve Nash lets him attempt to ascend the list of best single-game performances in NBA history.

Stay here for live updates on Irving’s potentially historic night.