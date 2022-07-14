Kyler Murray contract negotiations going ‘smooth’, deal before training camp possible

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and the organization went through a dramatic 2022 NFL offseason, locked in turmoil with the two sides seemingly taking shots at one another. While there might have once been frustrations, it could be a matter of days until both sides are celebrating.

The situation between the two sides was tenuous at one point. Murray erased all references to the team off his social media and teammate Christian Kirk added fuel to the speculation. Arizona then leaked reports calling Murray ‘self-centered and immature.’

Over time, cooler heads have prevailed. NFL teams monitoring the situation hoping Murray would demand a trade gave up weeks ago. It seems they made the right decision as the NFL star will be at training camp and there could be a massive contract waiting for him.

Related: NFL QB rankings

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Murray’s contract negotiations with Arizona have gone smoothly. In fact, there’s a realistic likelihood that the two sides agreed to a long-term deal before training camp.

Kyler Murray stats (2021): 3,787 passing yards, 423 rushing yards, 100.6 QB rating, 29 total TDs

Any deal Murray signs will make him one of the highest paid NFL players. While he has experienced his share of on-field struggles, especially to close out seasons, Arizona remains confident he is the face of the franchise.

Murray is also taking a very different approach than quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Cardinals’ leader wants a deal signed as soon as possible, securing guaranteed money now and locking himself into a life-changing contract. Jackson is taking the opposite approach, putting off an extension to make more money long-term.

Related: NFL insider projects potential cost of Kyler Murray extension

The Cardinals likely prefer Murray’s path, especially with the NFL salary cap projected to rise upwards of $18 million annually in the years ahead. If the forecast from NFL front offices holds true and Murray keeps developing, any contract he signs now could look like a bargain in three years.