Kyle Wright pitches Braves past Rockies

Kyle Wright threw seven scoreless innings and won his major-league-leading 17th game when the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Wednesday.

The win levels the three-game series and ended Atlanta’s three-game losing streak. The Braves remain three games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Wright (17-5) allowed five hits, two walks, struck out six and was helped by his defense turning a pair of double plays. Wright won his fourth straight start and for the 10th time in his last 12 starts.

Wright has won 11 games at home. No Atlanta pitcher has won more games in a season at home since Tim Hudson won 11 at Turner Field in 2010.

A.J. Minter worked a scoreless eighth inning, but closer Kenley Jansen ran into trouble for the second straight game. He allowed a two-out walk to Randal Grichuk and surrendered a two-run homer to rookie Michael Toglia, the first of his career. Toglia had picked up his first major league hit in the fourth inning with a single against Wright.

Jansen, who had not pitched since surrendering a walk-off rally at St. Louis on Saturday, closed the game by retiring Sean Bouchard on an infield grounder to earn his 30th save.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner (2-6) worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, three walks and fanned seven. He suffered his third straight loss.

The Atlanta offense was powered by home runs from Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Braves got on the board in the first inning when Riley hit a two-run homer that just reached the seats in right field. It was Riley’s 32nd homer and first since Aug. 19.

Acuna, back in the lineup after missing three games with knee soreness, added a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 11th. The towering blast to center field was measured at 444 feet.

The Braves have won five of six games against the Rockies this season.

