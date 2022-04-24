Kyle Sloter, Breakers dominate Bandits

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kyle Sloter threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard rushing score to lead the New Orleans Breakers to a 34-3 romp over the host Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

Sloter opened the scoring with his QB sneak and T.J. Logan Jr. scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown that made it 14-0 New Orleans after one quarter. Sloter, who finished at 25-of-39 passing, connected with wide receivers Shawn Poindexter and Johnnie Dixon for touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

The Breakers (2-0) also got a stellar showing from their defense. Tampa Bay quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and Brady White were held to just 96 passing yards, and each threw one interception.

Ta’amu also led the Bandits (1-1) in rushing, with 45 yards on four attempts. Tampa Bay finished with 130 rushing yards.

–Field Level Media