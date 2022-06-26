Kyle Schwarber’s blast helps Phillies win series without Bryce Harper

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber erased a two-run deficit with a three-run, seventh-inning homer off reliever Nabil Crismatt and Phillies relievers continued their domination of San Diego hitters Sunday afternoon as visiting Philadelphia rallied for an 8-5 win and take three of four from the Padres in a weekend series.

Crismatt, who entered the game in the seventh in relief of starter Yu Darvish, entered the day with a 1.27 ERA and a 5-3 lead.

No. 8 hitter Bryson Stott opened the inning drawing a walk and Matt Vierling followed with a single to center, bringing up Schwarber, who had an RBI double earlier to extend his streak of reaching base to 30 straight games.

Schwarber went the opposite way, driving a Crismatt changup into the left-field stands to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead. It was Schwarber’s 21st homer of the season and capped a four-RBI game from the leadoff spot.

Leadoff doubles by Matt Bohm in the eighth and Vierling in the ninth led to the final two runs for the Phillies. Bohm scored on Garrett Stubbs’ one-out single and Vierling reached home on a wild pitch.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI groundout by Eric Hosmer, but the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the second on singles and stolen bases by Odubel Herrara and Stott (RBI) along with Schwarber’s double.

But the Padres got to Phillies starter Kyle Gibson for four runs in the third with the big blows being two-run doubles by Austin Nola and rookie C.J. Abrams, who lost a third RBI when the bases-loaded liner to left-center one-hopped the fence.

Gibson gave up five runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Right-hander Nick Nelson (2-1) got the final out in the third and retired all 10 Padres he faced to earn the win. Andrew Bellatti got his first career save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Crismatt (4-1) took the loss for San Diego.

Over the four games, Phillies relievers worked 12 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and no walks with 11 strikeouts.

Darvish gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings with a season-high nine strikeouts.

Nick Castellanos was 4-for-5 with an RBI in his first game as the designated hitter following the loss of Bryce Harper, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left thumb suffered Saturday night.

–Field Level Media