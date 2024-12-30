Kyle Larson’s son pens heartfelt letter about meaningful 2024 NASCAR win

Kyle Larson won six NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 and each of them were likely special for various reasons but the first was certainly the most heartwarming.

It took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the 2021 champion was joined by his two oldest children, son Owen, and daughter Audrey.

The moment meant a lot to Larson but it meant a lot to his son too as it turns out as Owen wrote a latter about the moment. The following note was shared by NBC Sports.

NASCAR did review this moment as Owen pulled on the rear spoiler of the No. 5 car but ultimately chose to let it go.