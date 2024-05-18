Kyle Larson, Rinus Veekay, Scott Dixon with problems early during Indianapolis qualifying

Credit: Bob Ruddick/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyle Larson’s inaugural attempt at making the Indianapolis 500 has not started off well.

Having completed two laps at over 232 mph, something in the powerplant of his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet broke, cutting power to the car and forcing the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion to pit road before he could complete his attempt.

“There was some alarm that popped up on the dash and it cut a bunch of power. That sucks,” he said.

Hendrick Motorsports technical director Brian Campe, a longtime Penske IndyCar engineer, didn’t express a lot of concern despite the setback.

“Yeah, an engine event and we’re still investigating,” he said. “They’re still diagnosing the engine. We should be out there later and playing the two line strategy. We have good speed and these things sometimes happen. We should be back out there by 2.”

This came several minutes after Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus Veekay, a perpetual top qualifier into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, snapped loose in Turn 3 during his four lap run.

“Went through Turn 3 at speed once, and then I had some understeer, made an adjustment, and somehow, I had a huge moment,” VeeKay said. “I don’t really understand how that happened. It was unusual. We took a huge step backwards.

“I think we’ll be fine getting into the field, but we should have been able to do one run and be done. It was two hard hits. We shouldn’t have to go through this.”

Veekay has starting positions of fourth, third, third and second in his four attempts.

Scott Dixon is undergoing an engine change

Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar managing director did not offer much detail.

“Without going into detail, it’s just a precautionary measure at this point,” Hull said. “It doesn’t end our day. It starts our day. That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’re planning on qualifying with Honda near the front, at the front. That’s what we’re doing here.”

The way Indianapolis 500 qualifying works is that the session runs to 5:50 p.m. The top-12 finishes advance to the pole shootout on Sunday. Positions 13-30 are locked in to their starting spots. Those who qualify 31-34 will advance to the final row shootout where three will make the race and the worst of the four will be sent home.

