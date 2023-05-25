Kyle Gibson, surging Orioles shut down Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson allowed two singles and withstood four walks in seven scoreless innings as the surging Baltimore Orioles defeated the host New York Yankees 3-1 on Thursday night.

Anthony Santander hit an RBI single and Austin Hays added a two-run double as the Orioles won the three-game series, evened the season series at three games apiece and won for the 11th time in 15 games since a three-game losing streak May 6-8.

Gibson (6-3) won his second start after allowing 12 runs in 17 2/3 innings during a three-game losing streak May 3-14 in games Baltimore was blanked in against Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, respectively.

Gibson allowed a leadoff single to Gleyber Torres in the first and then got Anthony Rizzo on a double play started by second baseman Adam Frazier. He issued consecutive two-out walks to Harrison Bader and Willie Calhoun in the fourth before getting rookie Anthony Volpe on a groundout.

He allowed his other hit when Calhoun opened the seventh with a single. After striking out Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera hit into a double play that was upheld via replay review.

Mike Baumann struck out two in a perfect eighth and Yennier Cano converted his fourth save in as many chances after walking Aaron Judge to start the ninth and allowing Calhoun’s RBI double.

New York’s Clarke Schmidt (2-5) matched Gibson until the fifth and allowed one run on five hits in five innings. Schmidt struck out four and walked two.

The Orioles went ahead when Frazier hit a one-out double to left and scored when Santander singled to right until the diving attempt of first baseman Rizzo. Frazier batted leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins (personal reasons).

After being unable to score in the sixth and seventh on errors by New York relievers Nick Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero, the Orioles padded the lead in the eighth.

Wandy Peralta started the inning and was lifted after allowing two walks. Hays then hit a double off the top of the right field wall that was upheld by a crew chief review.

The Yankees lost their second straight following a five-game winning streak. New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and third time since May 15 for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Edwin Moscoso.

–Field Level Media