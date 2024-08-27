Kyle Busch’s Mexican legal troubles are behind him, will race next year

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch has resolved all of his legal issues in Mexico and will be permitted to race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez next season when NASCAR returns to Mexico City for the first international Cup Series race of the modern era.

Busch was arrested and detained at Cancun International Airport in January 2023 when a firearm was discovered in his luggage by airport screening. Busch has a concealed carry permit in North Carolina and said in a statement at the time that he forgot he had it in the bag.

“When [the handgun] was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina. I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved this matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch agreed to plead guilty and was adjudicated under a section of Mexican law that allows any prison sentence to be commuted if it’s under four years while paying a $1000 fine and an undisclosed bond.

In confirming that NASCAR would race in Mexico City, NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy said he doesn’t expect any issues with the two-time champion crossing the border again.

“Yeah, we’ve had a couple of communications certainly with the team. The issues have been resolved so we don’t foresee any challenges there,” Kennedy said during a press conference on Tuesday. “And I’m sure Kyle is excited to be in Mexico City next year.”

And Busch, who won the Xfinity Series race there in 2006, expressed that sentiment on Tuesday morning as well.