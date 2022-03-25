Kwangdong Freecs’ FATE tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kwangdong Freecs mid-laner Su-hyeok “FATE” Yoo tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The remainder of the Freecs players tested negative for the virus. The team is scheduled to play its 2022 LCK Spring semifinal clash against T1 on Saturday in a quarantined area.

“Currently, FATE has a strong will to compete, and there are no severe symptoms other than mild cold symptoms,” Kwangdong Freecs said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Freecs will decide whether to participate in tomorrow’s (match) after confirming FATE’s condition and intention to participate in tomorrow’s match, considering the health and safety of FATE as the top priority.”

FATE joined Kwangdong Freecs in November after a two-year stint with Liiv SANDBOX.

