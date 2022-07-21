Kurt Busch says next year ‘might’ be his last

Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran driver Kurt Busch said he “might be done” racing in the NASCAR Cup Series after next year.

Busch, who turns 44 next month, is in his 22nd full-time season at the sport’s highest level.

The 2004 Cup Series champion hinted during an appearance Thursday on “CBS Mornings” that he is nearing the finish line.

“I’ve been in this sport 23 years, and this, to me, is like one of those kid-in-the-candy-store moments of, ‘I wanna be part of this,'” he said. “And I’m glad that I’m having the chance to drive next year for the team, and I might be done driving after that.”

Busch, driver of the No. 45 Toyota for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, has 34 career wins in the Cup Series. He won at Kansas on May 15 and is currently 11th in the standings.

–Field Level Media