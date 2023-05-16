Kumar Rocker, top Texas Rangers prospect, to undergo Tommy John Surgery

When the New York Mets opted against signing No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker following the 2021 MLB Draft, some were skeptical about what was happening behind the scenes.

Scene as a generational pitching prospect coming out of Vanderbilt that year, there were some internal concerns over Rocker’s throwing elbow. It forced the Mets to opt against signing him with the big 6-foot-5 righty opting to enter the 2022 MLB Draft.

That’s why it was such as surprise when the Texas Rangers used the No. 3 overall pick last July on Rocker.

Fast forward less than a calendar year, and Rocker’s presence on the bump will have to take a back seat.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Kumar Rocker will indeed undergo Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow. This will sideline the youngster for at least the next calendar year.

Currently ranked by MLB.com as the Rangers’ No. 6 prospect, Rocker last saw action for high Single-A Hickory back on May 11. He gave up five runs in 4.2 innings of action.

This came roughly a month after Rocker dominated in his minor league debut within the Rangers’ organization, striking out eight in five shutout innings of work. All said, the 23-year-old righty looked pretty good before this latest setback.

Kumar Rocker stats (2023): 2-2 record, 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13.5 strikeouts per 9 innings

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Rocker, 22 made waves during his time with Vanderbilt — pitching to a 14-4 record with a 2.73 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while striking out 179 batters in 122 innings back in 2021. It put him on the radar of MLB teams in a big way.

Despite this, it is shocking that the Rangers would use the third overall selection on Rocker. He went ahead of more-notable prospects such as shortstop Brooks Lee, third baseman Cam Collier and catcher Kevin Parada.

He will now be sidelined for at least the next calendar year. Set to turn 24 in November, this sets Kumar Rocker back big time in his efforts to star in the majors. It also seems to prove that the Mets were right in not signing him following the 2021 MLB Draft due to concerns over his now-ailing elbow.