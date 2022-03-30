Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night.

Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point fourth period. Reserve center Daniel Gafford turned in a strong effort in the fourth quarter with 10 of his 17 points, helping the Wizards (33-43) sweep the four-game season series.

Caldwell-Pope shot 10-for-17 from the field, making five of Washington’s 13 3-pointers, while Porzingis made 10 of 13 free throws to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Gafford also collected seven rebounds and three blocks, Rui Hachimura scored 17 points and Corey Kispert had 11 points.

Starting guard Tomas Satoransky did not score, but he had an effective floor game with 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz posted a season-high 19 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks off the bench as Orlando (20-57) watched its losing streak reach four games. Franz Wagner (11-for-20 shooting) scored 13 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter when the Magic built a 35-23 lead.

Cole Anthony contributed 12 points for Orlando. Mo Bamba and Ignas Brazdeikis added 10 points apiece for the Magic, who went 19-for-22 at the free-throw line.

The Wizards finished the second quarter on a 23-9 run for a two-point halftime lead. Washington shot 54.5 percent (12-for-22) from the field during the period, taking an advantage into the locker room on Hachimura’s dunk with 2.7 seconds left off a Magic turnover.

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma, who totaled 63 points and 42 rebounds during the opening three games against Orlando this season, remained out due to right knee tendinitis. The Wizards have been without star guard Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery) for the last two months.

Orlando played without Wendell Carter Jr., who has missed three of the past four games due to wrist and ankle issues. Rookie guard Jalen Suggs was also sidelined for the eighth consecutive game with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

