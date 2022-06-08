Kraken’s Chris Driedger (ACL) to miss start of next season

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger will miss at least the first three months of next season while working his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee.

Driedger sustained the injury during the third period of Canada’s 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the championship game of the 2022 IIHF World Championship on May 29.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to require seven-to-nine months to recover, the Kraken announced Tuesday.

Driedger posted a 9-14-1 record with one shutout, a 2.96 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 27 games (24 starts) last season with Seattle. He was claimed by the Kraken from the Florida Panthers in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on July 21 and signed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract five days later.

Driedger owns a 30-23-5 record with five shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage in 65 career appearances (58 starts) with the Ottawa Senators, Panthers and Kraken.

Philipp Grubauer appeared in 55 games (54 starts) last season for the Kraken, while Joey Daccord was in net for five games.

