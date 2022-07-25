fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 25, 2022

Seattle Kraken sign defenseman Michal Kempny to one-year deal

Sportsnaut
Aug 12, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) checks New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) in the first period in game one of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year, one-way contract for $750,000 on Monday.

Kempny, 31, spent the last three-plus seasons with the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup in 2017-18.

He has 63 points (15 goals, 48 assists) and 146 penalty minutes in 247 games over five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Capitals.

The Blackhawks traded Kempny to the Capitals for a 2018 third-round draft pick on Feb. 19, 2018.

Hampered by three major injuries to his left leg in recent years, Kempny was limited to a career-low 15 games last season, when he had one goal, one assist and 16 PIM.

–Field Level Media

Share: