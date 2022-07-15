fbpx
Published July 15, 2022

Seattle Kraken ink John Hayden to one-year, two-way deal

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward John Hayden (15) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tj Brodie (78) for the puck in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken signed forward John Hayden to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 in the American Hockey League.

Hayden, 27, had two goals and two assists in a career-high 55 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22.

A third-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Hayden has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and 283 penalty minutes in 240 career games with the Blackhawks (2016-19), New Jersey Devils (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21) and Sabres.

–Field Level Media

