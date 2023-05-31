fbpx
Published May 31, 2023

Kraken give GM Ron Francis 3-year extension

Jul 7, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Shane Wright shakes hands with Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Kraken signed general manager Ron Francis to a three-year contract extension Wednesday, two weeks removed from a stirring run to the second round of the playoffs in just their second season. Francis, 60, now is signed through the 2026-27 season. Financial terms were not released by the club. “Ron has done remarkable work over the last four years and deserves this recognition,” Seattle co-owner Samantha Holloway said. “He has built a tremendous team, putting Seattle hockey on the map. He is building for long-term success and is dedicated to our city, our fans and our community.” The Kraken lost in Game 7 to the Dallas Stars on May 15 after completing a 46-28-8 mark in the regular season. The Kraken knocked off defending champion Colorado in the first round. The Kraken went 27-49-6 in their expansion season. –Field Level Media
