New York Mets rumor suggests Kodai Senga may now be on course for regular season return

Could New York Mets ace Kodai Senga make a surprise return in the regular season? A new report seems to open the door to a September comeback.

After a rough start to the season, the Mets had a red-hot July that helped catapult them into the thick of the National League Wild Card race. What makes their turnaround all the more impressive is they were able to do it without ace Kodai Senga.

The 2023 All-Star has battled injuries all year but there was hope for a second-half impact when he returned late in July for a game against the hated Atlanta Braves. However, after five and a third strong innings against the Braves, he injured his calf while fielding the ball.

The early expectation was that hopefully, he could return if the team reaches the postseason. But last week it was revealed that he was going to begin throwing from an upright position in the next few days.

Kodai Senga stats (2023): 12-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.220 WHIP, 202 SO, 77 BB, 166.1 IP

Kodai Senga making New York Mets return during final week of season is possible

It was a big step forward and a new rumor offers hope for Senga getting back in game action once he can come off the injured list on September 25.

“The Mets think there’s a chance the right-hander could make an appearance in those final five games against Atlanta and Milwaukee,” The Athletic Mets reporter Tim Britton wrote. “Because Senga’s injury is to his lower body, he’s been able to keep his arm relatively strong by throwing from a seated position. He should begin throwing while standing this week. The biggest hurdle will be the recovery in his strained calf, which he has yet to test.”

Britton notes there are still many key hurdles the New York Mets pitcher must cross before getting back in a big league game. But a comeback happening this time next month is far from impossible.

