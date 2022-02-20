WATCH: Emotional scene as Kobe Bryant announced as member of the NBA 75 Team

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was front and center during the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, was on hand to present Chris Paul with the first annual Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Award as someone who has helped support women’s basketball.

The award was named after Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, both of whom passed away in a tragic helicoptor accident two years ago this past January.

The backdrop for Sunday’s game was the presentation of the NBA 75 Team, marking the league’s 75th year of existence. It goes without saying that the late-great Bryant was honored as one of the best to ever hoop.

As Bryant’s name appeared on the big screen in Cleveland, emotions ran high inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The NBA honors the late Kobe Bryant during its 75th anniversary ceremony at the #NBAAllStar game. 💜💛



Sunday’s festivities had to be especially hard for Mrs. Bryant and the rest of their family. The unveiling of the all-time team was certainly missing something without the 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion not in attendance.

Kobe Bryant was just 41 years old when he passed away on January 26, 2020. His daughter, Gigi, was 13.

