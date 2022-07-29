Knicks wrap up final NBA 2K League 3v3 playoff bid

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks Gaming, needing to beat Kings Guard Gaming in no more than four games on Thursday to clinch a spot in the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 playoffs, got the job done.

The Knicks prevailed 3-1 in the best-of-five series in 3v3 Seed Weeks, sealing their berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the clinching fourth game, the Knicks won 21-9 behind 16 points from Ethan “Radiant” White.

The five automatic playoff berths in each conference are now filled: Wizards District Gaming, Celtics Crossover Gaming, Hawks Talon GC, 76ers GC and the Knicks in the East; Pacers Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Pistons GT, DUX Infinitos and Lakers Gaming in the West.

The 3v3 Seed Weeks conclude Friday with teams still angling for their final standings spots. The teams that come in sixth through 12th will compete in the Steal Open on Aug. 10-11 for the last postseason places in each conference.

The 3v3 playoffs will be held Aug. 17-20 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

In other Thursday action, T-Wolves Gaming swept Heat Check Gaming 3-0, Magic Gaming dumped Cavs Legion GC 3-1, Raptors Uprising GC downed Lakers Gaming 3-1, Pacers Gaming routed Hornets Venom GT 3-0, Grizz Gaming crushed Mavs Gaming 3-0, and Pistons GT pounded Wizards District Gaming 3-0.

The regular season concludes Friday with seven matches:

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–Hawks Talon GC vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Bucks Gaming

–Jazz Gaming vs. 76ers GC

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points (x-clinched playoff spot)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Wizards District Gaming, 18

x-2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 16

x-3. Hawks Talon GC, 13

x-4. 76ers GC, 13

x-5. Knicks Gaming, 11

6. NetsGC, 10

7. Hornets Venom GT, 9

8. Grizz Gaming, 8

9. Raptors Uprising GC, 8

10. Heat Check Gaming, 7

11. Magic Gaming, 6

12. Gen.G Tigers, 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Pacers Gaming, 19

x-2. Bucks Gaming, 15

x-3. Pistons GT, 15

x-4. DUX Infinitos, 13

x-5. Lakers Gaming, 12

6. Cavs Legion GC, 10

7. T-Wolves Gaming, 10

8. Warriors Gaming Squad, 9

9. Kings Guard Gaming, 8

10. Jazz Gaming, 7

11. Mavs Gaming, 7

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 6

–Field Level Media