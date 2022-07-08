Knicks waive veteran forward Taj Gibson

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks waived veteran big man Taj Gibson on Friday.

Gibson’s salary for 2022-23 was non-guaranteed. He was set to make $5.15 million.

Gibson, 37, played the past three seasons in New York, his fourth NBA team after stints with the Chicago Bulls (2009-17), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2017-19).

In 159 games (63 starts) with the Knicks, Gibson averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while playing 18.3 minutes per game. He posted a career-low 4.4 points per outing last season in 52 games (four starts).

Gibson, a first-round draft pick back in 2009, owns career averages of 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds across 896 games.

–Field Level Media