Knicks stretch winning streak to six, beat Bulls again

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Barrett scored 27 points and Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes chipped in 22 apiece as the visiting New York Knicks routed the Chicago Bulls 114-91 on Friday night to sweep a back-to-back and extend their winning streak to six games.

New York drilled 17 3-pointers. Brunson swished six treys and Grimes added five. Julius Randle added a pair of threes while notching a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls shot 46.8 percent from the floor compared to 40.2 percent for the Knicks, but inconsistency ultimately doomed Chicago, which committed 20 turnovers.

Chicago suffered its third straight defeat and has lost six of eight overall to fall to a season-low six games below .500.

Zach LaVine scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter to lead Chicago. DeMar DeRozan (14 points) and Patrick Williams (10) followed.

New York outrebounded Chicago 50-39, including a 15-2 advantage on the offensive glass. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

Entering Friday, the past five meetings between the teams were decided by an average of 4.8 points. Things weren’t as close down the stretch this time.

After trailing just 58-53 at halftime while overcoming Brunson’s 5-for-5 effort from deep, Chicago was down by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and 30 in the fourth.

New York has won three straight against Chicago, which leads the all-time series 126-115. After topping the host Bulls 128-120 in overtime Wednesday night, the Knicks will aim for a season sweep of Chicago when they face the Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 23.

Nikola Vucevic had nine points and eight rebounds for the Bulls. Alex Caruso also scored nine points and was one of three Chicago players with four assists.

Brunson contributed a game-high six assists.

Knicks reserve Derrick Rose, a Chicago native and former Bulls standout, received a warm ovation from the crowd upon entering the game late in the fourth quarter. He had three points in four minutes.

–Field Level Media