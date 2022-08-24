Knicks squeeze into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 quarterfinals

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks Gaming pulled out a 2-1 win against Heat Check Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 Championships in Indianapolis.

The Knicks claimed the opener of the best-of-three match 74-66 before the Heat leveled the series with a 75-64 win. In the decisive third game, the Knicks prevailed 68-56 behind 20 points and 11 rebounds from Ludlow “Glo” Samuels, who averaged 15.3 points and 10 boards in the series.

Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar paced the Heat with averages of 20 points and 9.3 assists.

The other three opening-round matches all ended in 2-0 sweeps.

The Gen.G Tigers downed Magic Gaming 76-55 and 60-55. Bucks Gaming eliminated Mavs Gaming 59-51 and 60-40, and Lakers Gaming ousted Jazz Gaming 62-56 and 88-56.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Gen.G will take on two-time defending champion Wizards District Gaming. The Knicks will meet 76ers GC, the Bucks will face Warriors Gaming Squad and the Lakers will square off with T-Wolves Gaming.

The tournament champion will pocket half of the $1 million prize pool. The runner-up will get $200,000, while the losing semifinalists will receive $80,000.

NBA 2K League 5v5 Championships prize pool

1. $500,000

2. $200,000

3-4. $80,000

5-8. $25,000

9-12. $10,000 — Heat Check Gaming, Magic Gaming, Mavs Gaming, Jazz Gaming

–Field Level Media