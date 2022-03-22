Knicks’ Julius Randle (quad) out vs. Hawks

Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Hawks due to a sore right quadriceps tendon.

Randle averages team-leading totals in points (20.3), rebounds (10.0) and assists (5.1) for the Knicks (30-41), who begin a three-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. He has played in 69 of 71 games this season for New York after sitting out just one contest in 2020-21.

Randle, 27, has struggled from the floor in each of his last three games, including Sunday’s 108-93 loss to Utah. He made just 6 of 21 shots from the floor — and 1 of 6 from 3-point range — to finish with 13 points against the Jazz.

Obi Toppin likely will make his third start of the season on Tuesday in place of Randle.

Toppin, 24, is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 61 games this season.

–Field Level Media