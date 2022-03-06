Knicks F Julius Randle fined $50K for incident vs. Suns

Mar 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) have to be broken up during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 on Sunday for an incident in which he shoved Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson and made contact with a game official during a 115-114 road loss on Friday night.

Randle was hit with two technical fouls and an ejection after the incident that occurred with 2:40 left in the third quarter.

Randle and Johnson exchanged hard bumps as the two jostled for rebounding position. Official Dedric Taylor attempted to intervene but Randle brushed him aside and gave Johnson a hard shove before the two were separated.

“You can’t cross over that line,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the contest. “You’ve got to know where to stop.”

Johnson was given a technical foul. He later got revenge by scoring 21 fourth-quarter points and banking in the winning 31-foot, 3-pointer as time expired to cap a career-best 38-point effort.

–Field Level Media