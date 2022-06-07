Kjaerbye back in CS:GO with Endpoint

Credit: Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye is returning to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play, choosing Endpoint as his next team.

Endpoint announced the signing of Kjaerbye on Tuesday, saying it came after “almost two months of intense talks” with a variety of organizations.

In 2017, Kjaerbye was the youngest MVP ever at a major championship, and his teams have won titles at the ELEAGUE Atlanta Major, Dreamhack Masters Stockholm and IEM New York Online: Europe.

Kjaerbye’s past teams include Dignitas, Astralis, North and FaZe Clan. The 24-year-old from Denmark retired in mid-2021 after seven years of play, but his retirement turned into more of a refresher. He worked on his mental and physical health routines during the hiatus.

“I’m delighted to say I have found the ideal place to pick up my rifle again with Endpoint,” he said in a news release. “The people behind Endpoint, and the culture they have created, have again and again shown they have the structures to allow players to maximize their potential, which is exactly what I’m looking for.”

“It’s a truly exciting prospect to be able to bring Markus into the Endpoint CS team,” Endpoint CEO Adam Jessop said. “There is no denying the caliber of talent and experience he will bring to the lineup. After having a number of conversations with him, I fully believe that he is as passionate and focused as ever, ready to continue his CS career again, and that we can help him along that journey. His renewed focus on physical and mental wellbeing resonates with our own objectives and was a key factor in the decision for both parties.”

He joins a roster led by new head coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen, formerly of MOUZ, that consists of teammates Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath, Kia “Surreal” Man, Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel and Guy “Nertz” Iluz.

Endpoint, a British organization, will debut its new lineup at ESL Pro League Season 16 Conference, which opens June 16 in Jonkoping, Sweden.

–Field Level Media