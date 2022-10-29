KJ Jefferson, Arkansas end run of futility vs. Auburn

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Razorbacks to a 41-27 victory over host Auburn in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday.

Raheim Sanders rushed for a game-high 171 yards on just 16 carries and Rashod Dubinion added two short touchdown runs for Arkansas (5-3, 2-3 SEC), which ended a six-game losing streak to Auburn (3-5, 1-4).

Jefferson went 16-for-24 passing for 234 yards with no interceptions and added scoring runs of 1 and 13 yards to finish with 45 yards on 10 carries.

Matt Landers had four catches for a game-high 115 yards, and Jadon Haselwood finished with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Arkansas outgained Auburn 520-468.

Robby Ashford went 24-for-33 passing for 285 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers, who have lost four straight games.

Tank Bigsby added 63 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, on 11 carries. He also had a team-high six receptions for 37 yards.

Leading 17-13 at halftime, Jefferson found Haselwood over the middle for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Razorbacks a 24-13 lead with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

The Razorbacks effectively put the game away on their next possession. Dubinion’s 2-yard run capped a seven-play, 94-yard drive to extend the lead to 31-13 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dubinion’s second 2-yard touchdown run made it 38-13 with 7:35 remaining, before Ashford threw a 9-yard scoring strike to Camden Brown to cut it to 38-20 with 5:28 left.

Cam Little’s 37-yard field goal made it 41-20, before Jarquez Hunter’s 1-yard touchdown run for Auburn provided the final margin with four seconds remaining.

After Auburn took a 3-0 lead on Anders Carlson’s 46-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, the Razorbacks took the lead for good on their ensuing drive.

Jefferson capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:10 left in the first quarter. His 13-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 14-3 with 10:27 left in the first half.

–Field Level Media