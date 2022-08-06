fbpx
Published August 6, 2022

Kirk Triplett leads through two rounds in Calgary

Nov 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kirk Triplett stands aside the tee of the seventh and awaits his turn to play during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Triplett shot a steady two-under-par 68 Saturday to take the lead after two rounds at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

Triplett, who had fired a five-under 65 on Friday to land within striking distance of the lead, only needed to avoid mistakes on Saturday to slide into the lead on a day that produced plenty of average scores. He sits at 7-under 133 after two rounds.

The 60-year-old eight-time Champions victor bogeyed on the par-4 13th, but three birdies – on holes 4, 11 and 12 – more than made up the difference.

“I think a big change from yesterday, right?” Triplett said. “A good, stiff breeze but from the opposite direction, and I think the pin placements were a little more difficult to access today, so maybe that’s because I had a good round yesterday and I was playing a little more conservatively today, but I felt it was more difficult to score today.”

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, who led after Round 1 thanks to a 6-under-par 64, fell into a tie for fifth with three other golfers at 4-under 136 after shooting a 72 on Saturday. He had six bogeys on the day.

Close behind Triplett are Jerry Kelly (66) and Paul Goydos (68), who are tied for second a stroke back. Fiji’s Vijay Singh (67) is in fourth place at 5 under.

Tied with Harrington are Dean Wilson (67), Germany’s Alex Cejka (68) and John Huston (69).

–Field Level Media

