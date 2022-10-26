Kings stop 10-game losing streak against Lightning

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Gabriel Vilardi tallied a goal and assist for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday night.

Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings, who ended a 10-game losing streak against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning in the opener of their three-game trip through California.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 7:20 of the first period.

Mikey Anderson’s wrist shot from the point hit Tampa Bay forward Brayden Point in the back. The puck fell in front of Vasilevskiy, who made a save on Vilardi from in close, but Danault pushed the loose puck across the goal line.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1 at 15:14 of the first.

Quick stuck out his stick to poke away a centering pass from Mikhail Sergachev, but it went to Hagel coming through the slot, and he swept it into the net.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 5:03 of the second period.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty took a slap shot from the right point off a pass off the boards. Vilardi was positioned midway between Doughty and the net, and he tipped the puck over Vasilevskiy’s left shoulder and into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The Kings went ahead 3-1 at 13:17 of the second when Brandt Clarke fed Lizotte off the rush and Lizotte put the puck high in the net.

The Lightning appeared to score just under a minute later, but the Kings requested an offsides review and the goal was overturned.

Tampa Bay also had a 5-on-3 power play for 40 seconds in the third period but was unable to capitalize.

Kempe made it 4-1 with a wrist shot off the rush from the left circle with 5:30 remaining.

The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with just under three minutes left, and Kucherov scored with 2:16 left to make it 4-2.

–Field Level Media